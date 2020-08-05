Zignal Labs adds Lexalytics to provide natural language processing to platform

Lexalytics announced that Zignal Labs, creator of the Impact Intelligence platform for measuring the evolution of opinion in real time, has added Lexalytics Salience engine to extend its platform’s natural language processing (NLP) and text analytics capabilities to help marketers, communicators and analysts gain a greater understanding of perceptions across traditional and social media. With Lexalytics, Zignal’s customers across industries can understand what people are saying about products, services or current events, categorize discussions into separate groupings and themes, and evaluate the sentiment of media coverage across multiple languages.

http://www.lexalytics.com, http://www.zignallabs.com