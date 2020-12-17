Mindbreeze partners with Akeydor on enterprise search solutions

Mindbreeze announced a new partnership with Akeydor Ltd, a specialized IT consulting services company focusing on both out-of-the-box and custom software automation solutions. Akeydor Ltd implements software for remote access, remote support, and classroom management that serves distance and remote contexts for both teaching and learning. The Mindbreeze InSpire insight engine provides quick indexing of data and enables information crawling. Uniting knowledge and information from company-internal data sources into one semantic search index, Mindbreeze InSpire makes analyzing, understanding, and finding of largest volumes of information efficient and easy. Akeydor Ltd has partnered with Mindbreeze to offer customers a cognitive search experience. Through this new partnership, Akeydor Ltd will have the ability to provide customers with enterprise search and digital transformation.

