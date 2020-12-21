iManage delivers enhanced user experience and extended capabilities

iManage announced new platform enhancements to provide a modern, feature-rich, SaaS-based Work Product Management Platform to improve knowledge professional productivity, and security. The new version improves the user experience, delivers increased organizational agility, and helps iManage users productively manage remote and mobile work in a single, integrated platform. Highlights include:

Improved user experience: An interactive, drag-and-drop file tree allows users to navigate large, complex workspaces, and manage large numbers of files with fewer clicks. New workflows make creating and moving folders and adding document references simple and help speed access to information.

Expanded search: Enhanced search capabilities enable users to search and find documents and emails with increased accuracy directly from Outlook.

Offline workspace synching: iManage Drive makes mobile productivity easy by enabling entire workspaces to be taken offline for remote work. When users reconnect, these workspaces are automatically synced in iManage.

With iManage Cloud, customer infrastructure is managed remotely. iManage Cloud enables customers to respond to changing conditions quickly.

