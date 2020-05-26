Jahia updates their Digital Experience Platform

Jahia Solutions Group launched an enhanced version of the Jahia DXP. This cloud-based solution enables customers to better leverage content and customer data so they can accelerate and enhance their customers’ digital journeys. Jahia‘s DXP gives marketers at global organizations a way of delivering digital experiences to their customers while leveraging their existing technology stack. Jahia also provides technical support and training for developers, systems administrators and content editors. The new version includes:

Improved user experience focuses on streamlining the creation, publishing and personalization of content

New Jahia Cloud delivers a serverless DXP with autoscale for performance and flexibility

New free trial of Jahia‘s Cloud DXP allows users to start using Jahia more quickly

New Jahia‘s StackConnect includes more than 400 out-of-the-box connectors with no code workflows. StackConnect allows customers to connect and build their digital stack while staying in their current workflow with their own tools

New Platform & Module Deployments, including OSGI, JDK 11 support, Tomcat 9 and Docker support

Enhanced ability to consume content and data everywhere through advanced API/GraphQL enhancing the headless capabilities.

Enhanced SEO, compliance and accessibility features through a SiteImprove integration.

http://www.jahia.com