8th Wall launches Face Effects tool for AR facial animations

8th Wall is launching Face Effects, a new cloud tool that enables developers to create facial effects that wrap around someone’s face using augmented reality technology. The face filter developer tools are based on WebAR, which enables AR experiences to be accessed via a web browser instead of an app. 8th Wall Face Effects is designed to give developers and brands control to create face filters that are interactive, real-time, and that live on their own websites. Beyond WebAR, 8th Wall Face Effects can also be used across all devices (iOS/Android and desktops using a webcam) and benefit from no app required. You just click a link to experience it. Developers can choose the asset types, file sizes, and content to maximize the value for their audience.

Fans could connect multiple users together to create a shared shopping experience, and integrate with developers’ preferred analytics, customer relationship management system, and payment systems in virtual try-on products. Developers can simply scan a QR code to open up a cloud editor that adds a 3D object to your face. The edges of virtual sunglasses can stop at the edge of your face because an occluder prevents it from going right through your face. You can put virtual tattoos on your face to see what they look like before you make them permanent. With 8th Wall Face Effects, developers can anchor 3D objects to face attachment points, render face mesh with face components with textures and shaders, and design custom effects. Similar to 8th Wall’s existing World Effects and Image Target AR, Face Effects supports development with web frameworks such as A-Frame and Three.js. New developers can sign up for a 14-day free trial of the 8th Wall platform. Existing developers can log in and get started using the Face Effects project templates.

https://www.8thwall.com, h/t: VentureBeat