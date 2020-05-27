Syncro Soft updates Oxygen XML suite

Syncro Soft announced the availability of version 22.1 of its XML editing suite of products, Oxygen XML Editor, Author, Developer, Web Author, WebHelp, PDF Chemistry, and the Oxygen Publishing Engine. Oxygen Feedback, the new comments management platform was also updated to version 1.2.

New features and improvements added in Oxygen XML Editor/Author/Developer version 22.1 include: improvements for DITA authoring, customization options and change bars for CSS-based DITA to PDF publishing, enhanced JSON and HTML editing support, the ability to copy content from Author mode and paste it in HTML-aware tools while preserving the styling, the availability of the visual file comparison tool in the Eclipse plugin distributions, better search and replace functionality, API additions, and component updates.

Oxygen XML Web Author includes a new Outline pane to navigate through the document, to provide insight about the location of modifications, hierarchical dependencies between elements, and to visualize the XML structure. It is available by default for DocBook, TEI, and XHTML documents, but it is also possible to configure other frameworks (such as DITA).

Oxygen PDF Chemistry provides new possibilities for the CSS Paged Media processor that allows for PDF output from HTML or XML documents simply by styling them with CSS.

Oxygen Feedback includes a new Dashboard page in the administration interface that aggregates information and statistics for all site configurations, and provides an activity stream to see the most recent activity by your community.

http://www.oxygenxml.com