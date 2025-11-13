Bloomreach launches Personalized Media in-Grid

Bloomreach, an agentic platform for personalization, introduced Personalized Media in-Grid, a new capability that turns static product grids into intelligent storytelling surfaces, powered by its AI-powered search solution Bloomreach Discovery and amplified through its marketing and conversational shopping solutions. The feature transforms product-listing pages into dynamic, story-driven experiences, showcasing Bloomreach’s connected suite. Personalized Media in-Grid brings the compound value of the platform to life, uniting placement, personalization, and conversation inside the shopping journey.

Today’s product-listing pages are largely static and transactional. Personalized Media in-Grid changes that by allowing retailers to insert videos, images, buying guides, seasonal promotions, and cross-sell messages between products on search and category pages. With slot selection, in-context preview, audience targeting, and scheduling capabilities, merchandising teams can manage and optimize content, and

Blend storytelling with commerce : Insert rich media, buying guides, promotional banners, and cross-sell content directly into product grids at specific slots.

: Insert rich media, buying guides, promotional banners, and cross-sell content directly into product grids at specific slots. Manage content : Apply rules globally across queries or categories, preview in context, and schedule campaigns..

: Apply rules globally across queries or categories, preview in context, and schedule campaigns.. Target specific audiences : Deliver tailored messages by integrating with Bloomreach Engagement for segmentation and 1:1 personalization, and with Bloomreach Clarity for conversational experiences.

: Deliver tailored messages by integrating with Bloomreach Engagement for segmentation and 1:1 personalization, and with Bloomreach Clarity for conversational experiences. Measure impact: Track performance through Discovery’s built-in analytics and extend reporting through Engagement dashboards.

