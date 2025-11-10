Snowflake to acquire Datometry Migration Solution

From the Snowflake blog…

We’re thrilled to announce Snowflake has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the technology powering the Datometry software migration solution, which makes moving from legacy data warehouses like Teradata to Snowflake up to four times faster while reducing costs by 90%. This new venture will enable our current and future customers to accelerate their data journey with faster migrations.

Datometry’s solution translates queries, scripts and workloads in real time, allowing applications built for legacy systems to run on Snowflake with minimal code changes.

We’re eager to start integrating the power of Datometry into SnowConvert AI. In addition to bringing Datometry’s capabilities to Snowflake, we’re thrilled to also welcome many talented Datometry employees, including Datometry founder and CEO Mike Waas, CTO Michael Duller, and VP of Customer Success Rima Mutreja. With their deep knowledge and expertise, we’re looking forward to collaborating to bring innovative developments in data migration to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Snowflake’s free solutions, SnowConvert AI and Snowpark Migration Accelerator, reduce migration risks and costs and simplify code conversion to help customers realize more value from their data from day one.

https://www.snowflake.com/en/blog/accelerate-data-migration-datometry-technology