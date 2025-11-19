Gilbane Advisor 11-19-25 — AI interviews, benchmarks, coding tools

Giving your AI a job interview

As AI advice becomes more important, we are going to need to get better at assessing it

Ethan Mollick explains why AI benchmarks, while valuable, are in general not sufficient for determining which AI model would be best for your business needs. What to do? Mollick argues that while “vibe benchmarking” can provide some limited insight into model differences, assessing models for real world applications requires interviewing / testing model skill sets before hiring. Mollick discusses and links to OpenAI’s recent GDPval paper on the topic with examples. (8 min)

https://www.oneusefulthing.org/p/giving-your-ai-a-job-interview

A breakdown of what’s available and what’s actually working

Developer Dharmesh Shah created a helpful table categorizing the different types of AI coding tools. (5 min)

https://simple.ai/p/the-2025-ai-coding-tool-landscape

Snowflake to acquire Datometry Migration Solution

Snowflake enhances data migration with Datometry technology, integrating it into SnowConvert AI to move legacy data faster and reduce costs.

https://www.snowflake.com/en/blog/accelerate-data-migration-datometry-technology/

Google introduces the File Search Tool in Gemini API

File Search accelerates development workflow by handling the complexities of RAG with a user-friendly alternative to a self-managed setup.

https://blog.google/technology/developers/file-search-gemini-api/

Bloomreach launches Personalized Media in-Grid

The new capability unites search, storytelling, and personalization, integrating placement and conversation inside the shopping journey.

https://www.bloomreach.com/en/news/2025/bloomreach-unites-search-storytelling-and-personalization/

Sitecore unveils SitecoreAI

SitecoreAI is the evolution of XM Cloud, unifying content management, customer data, personalization, and search in a single scalable platform.

https://www.sitecore.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/2025/10/sitecore-unveils-sitecoreai-ushering-in-the-ai-first-era-of-digital-experience

