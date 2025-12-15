Squirro announces Squirro Release 3.14.4

Squirro, a global supplier of enterprise-grade Generative AI and knowledge graph technology, announced the general availability of its latest Long-Term Support (LTS) platform update. Squirro Release 3.14.4 introduces new capabilities designed to close the gap between structured enterprise knowledge and ad-hoc user workflows.

Most notably, the update includes direct file uploads, multimodal image reasoning, and an enterprise-grade prompt library – features that help organizations extract insights from complex documents, whether stored in enterprise repositories or sitting on a user’s desktop.

The centerpiece of the latest Squirro Platform Release is an enhanced chat experience designed for versatility and depth. Direct file uploads let users bypass traditional indexing workflows by dragging contracts or reports directly into the chat for on-the-spot analysis. For complex long-form content, a new “Chat with Item” agent maintains deep memory context retaining the first 100 pages plus a summary to support Q&A sessions without losing the thread.

Multimodal image reasoning enables the AI to interpret charts, tables, and images contained within documents, while newly introduced table rendering capabilities automatically format structured data outputs into clean, readable tables.

By combining deep context memory, multimodal reasoning, and dynamic ad-hoc analysis, the upgrade enhances reasoning capabilities of auditable agentic workflows.

https://squirro.com/news-and-events/new-release-december-2025-enhanced-chat-multimodal-reasoning