WP Engine acquires Big Bite

WP Engine, a global web enablement company providing products and solutions for websites built on WordPress, today announced its acquisition of Big Bite, an enterprise agency known for the development of advanced editorial tools to improve how global brands and media organizations create and share digital content.

A longstanding WP Engine agency partner, Big Bite has over a decade of experience developing newsroom platforms, publishing workflows, and specialized tools that combine editorial flexibility with technical excellence. Their publishing expertise has helped transform the digital ecosystems of some of the world’s biggest media brands, including The Times, The Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Metro, and Macworld. As part of this transaction, Big Bite’s agency business will be wound down, and its team will transition into WP Engine’s Engineering organization to help build products that enhance publishing solutions for customers and agency partners.

Big Bite’s publishing expertise, focused on navigating the rapidly changing digital landscape with innovative solutions, will seamlessly integrate into the premium service WP Engine provides its network of global agency partners.

https://wpengine.com/blog/wp-engine-acquires-big-bite/