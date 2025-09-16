Market Logic launches DeepSights Persona Agents

Market Logic Software released DeepSights Persona Agents, that transform static customer profiles into dynamic, AI-powered conversational personas. DeepSights Persona Agents enable real-time, natural language interactions that allow marketing, insights, and product teams to explore and test ideas.

DeepSights Persona Agents are synthetic representations of customer groups, built from segmentation data and behavioural insights. Guided by detailed prompts, each Persona Agent Persona Agent reflects a specific segment’s mindset, behaviours, and preferences.

Business users can engage with personas to ask questions, test creative content, and ideate products or campaigns without waiting for live research. Conversations can be conducted with one Persona Agent or with several Persona Agents simultaneously in a virtual focus group.

DeepSights Persona Agents are modeled on data unique to each business:

Summaries of the reports research teams have already built using quantitative and qualitative data can be incorporated into the platform and transformed into interactive characters.

Where companies do not have existing segment analysis, Market Logic can generate interactive personas from transcripts of interviews with their own human customers.

Market Logic provides an implementation service of less than two weeks incorporating setup, testing, and rollout support.

https://marketlogicsoftware.com/news/2025/market-logic-launches-persona-agents-a-breakthrough-in-ai-powered-customer-insight