DocumentDB and the future of open source

Stephen O’Grady covers a lot of territory in this piece: the rise of PostgreSQL over MySQL, the recent turnover of Microsoft’s DocumentDB project to the Linus Foundation, and the related open source single-entity and multi-entity complications. (6 min)



https://redmonk.com/sogrady/2025/09/02/documentdb/

How I stopped worrying & learned to love AI

XML Information Architect Dale Waldt describes his personal and professional journey from skeptic to advocate. What he learned about the use of AI in XML content projects will interest publishing, content, and information professionals. Don’t miss the appendix. (14 min)

https://www.balisage.net/Proceedings/vol30/html/Waldt01/BalisageVol30-Waldt01.html

Optimizely debuts agent orchestration platform

Opal now gives marketing & digital teams access to a library of specialized agents, the ability to build their own agents, and a drag-and-drop interface to orchestrate workflows.

https://www.optimizely.com/company/press/ai-orchestration-platform/

Adobe releases AI agents for customer experience orchestration

AI agents & AEP Agent Orchestrator for customer experience help businesses build, deliver and optimize customer experiences and marketing campaigns.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2025/09/adobe-announces-general-availability-ai-agents

Neo4j launches Infinigraph

Infinigraph is a new distributed graph architecture for a scalable graph database for unified operational and analytical workloads at 100TB+ Scale.

https://neo4j.com/press-releases/neo4j-launches-infinigraph/

Atlassian to acquire The Browser Company

Atlassian to build an AI browser for knowledge workers with The Browser Company’s DIA browser, integrated and optimized for enterprise workflows.

https://www.atlassian.com/blog/announcements/atlassian-acquires-the-browser-company ■ https://browsercompany.substack.com/p/your-tuesday-in-2030

