Adobe releases AI agents for customer experience orchestration

Adobe announced the general availability of AI agents to help businesses build, deliver and optimize customer experiences and marketing campaigns. Powered by the Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) Agent Orchestrator, Adobe is also creating an AI platform for businesses to manage and customize agents from Adobe and across third-party ecosystems, ensuring agents can understand context, plan multi-step actions, and refine responses. AEP, used by businesses to connect real-time data across their organization, anchors Adobe’s offerings in understanding enterprise data, content and workflows.

Adobe also announced the general availability of AEP Agent Orchestrator, including a reasoning engine to drive contextually relevant and goal-oriented automated actions, with support for refinement using a “human-in-the-loop” approach.

Out-of-the-box agents will be available in Adobe applications such as Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Experience Manager, Journey Optimizer, and Customer Journey Analytics.

Audience Agent helps teams create and monitor audiences for personalization initiatives.

Journey Agent supports building and optimizing customer journeys across channels.

Experimentation Agent analyzes test results and suggests optimizations.

Data Insights Agent enables visualization and forecasting from customer signals.

Site Optimization Agent flags website issues such as broken links or low-performing pages.

Product Support Agent assists users with troubleshooting, case creation, and tracking.

