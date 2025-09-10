Optimizely debuts agent orchestration platform

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced agentic capabilities to enhance its AI offering, Optimizely Opal. Opal now gives marketing and digital teams access to a library of specialized agents, the ability to build their own agents, and a drag-and-drop interface to orchestrate workflows that connect with existing data and tools.

Optimizely also recently introduced a GEO-ready CMS, a visibility engine made for AI-powered search. With capabilities for both page and site-wide optimization, as well as GEO analytics, the CMS helps ensure content gets found and stays seen as tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini are increasingly used as search engines.

The platform includes a library of dozens of ready-to-use, specialized AI agents that customers can deploy immediately into their operations. These agents cover a wide range of tasks—from drafting and scheduling content to checking copy for legal or compliance issues, and from conducting competitive research to analyzing web performance with Google Analytics. They are also built to work across Optimizely products, including CMS, CMP, and Experimentation.

Marketers can connect Opal to their existing data sources or plug in third-party tools, ensuring agents work with relevant, real-time context. Users can also access Opal directly through Slack.

