Atlassian to acquire The Browser Company

From the Atlassian blog…

Building the AI browser for knowledge workers – a browser that helps you do, not just browse.

Today, I’m excited to share an exciting step forward for Atlassian. We’ve entered into an agreement to acquire The Browser Company of New York, the team behind the incredible Dia and Arc browsers.

By combining The Browser Company’s passion for building browsers people love with Atlassian’s deep expertise on how the world’s best teams operate, we have the opportunity to transform how work gets done in the AI era…

Today’s browsers weren’t built for work. They were built for browsing – reading the news, watching videos, looking up recipes. And sure, you may do some of those things in your browser during the workday, but most of those tabs represent a task that needs to get done. A meeting to schedule. A design to review. A work item to update in Jira. A memo to write. Before you know it, it’s hard to see through the forest of tabs.

Knowledge workers need a browser designed for their specific needs, not one that’s been built for everyone on the planet. That’s what we will build with The Browser Company. Our vision is to make Dia the browser:

Optimized for the SaaS apps where you spend your day. Whether you’re working in email or a project management tool or a design app, your tabs will be enriched with context that helps move your work forward.

Packed with AI skills and your personal work memory to connect the dots between your apps, tabs, and tasks.

Built with trust and security in mind Security, compliance, and admin controls will be baked into every aspect of Dia.

https://www.atlassian.com/blog/announcements/atlassian-acquires-the-browser-company