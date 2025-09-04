Neo4j launches Infinigraph

Neo4j, a graph database and analytics platform, unveiled Infinigraph: a new distributed graph architecture available in Neo4j’s self-managed offering. Infinigraph enables Neo4j’s database to run operational and analytical workloads together in a single system at 100TB+ scale, without fragmenting the graph, duplicating infrastructure, or compromising performance.

Teams can run both types of workloads in the same system, without ETL pipelines, sync delays, or redundant infrastructure. It can power autonomous agents, compliance systems, and transactional applications on one consistent source of connected truth. Teams can detect fraud and analyze fraud rings from the same dataset. They can generate real-time customer recommendations while analyzing decades of customer data and behavioral trends.

The database guarantees full ACID compliance so that every read, write, and update is consistent, reliable, and recoverable, even with billions of relationships and thousands of concurrent queries run in real time.

The new architecture uses sharding that distributes the graph’s property data across different members of a cluster. The graph stays logically whole, queries behave as expected, and applications scale without code changes or manual workarounds.

Infinigraph is available now as part of Neo4j’s Enterprise Edition and will soon be available in AuraDB, Neo4j’s cloud-native platform for graph applications.

https://neo4j.com/press-releases/neo4j-launches-infinigraph