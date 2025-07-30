Gilbane Advisor 7-30-25 — Neurosymbolic AI, on-device models, chat lies

This week we feature articles from Melanie Mitchell, Gary Marcus, and Cobus Greyling.

Additional reading comes from Michael Andrews, Robert Dennyson, Sainath Palla, and Eugene Yemelyanau & Jake Grice.

News comes from DeepL, Bloomreach & Snowflake, TileDB, and BrowserStack.

Reminder: We don’t usually publish in August. We’ll resume our regular schedule, such as it is, in September.

Opinion / Analysis

How o3 and Grok 4 accidentally vindicated Neurosymbolic AI

Gary Marcus …

“This essay explains what neurosymbolic AI is, why you should believe it, how deep learning advocates long fought against it, and how in 2025, OpenAI and xAI have accidentally vindicated it … And it is about why, in 2025, neurosymbolic AI has emerged as the team to beat.”

Those familiar with the long and often heated debates between advocates of neural network and symbol-manipulation approaches to AI may want to skip or scan the first half or so, but Marcus makes a good case for the combo. (19 min)

https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/how-o3-and-grok-4-accidentally-vindicated

Apple foundation models — data sourcing & human oversight in building models

Cobus Greyling shares some rare encouraging news for Apple AI. In particular, Apple’s on-device model (AFM) at approximately 3 billion parameters (~3B), fares well in a benchmark comparison with similar on-device size models from Qwen and Google Gemma. (6 min)

https://cobusgreyling.medium.com/apple-foundation-models-data-sourcing-human-oversight-in-building-models-459de8e0cdcc

Why AI chatbots lie to us

Melanie Mitchell explains in plain language why we should not be surprised that AI chatbots are prone to deceive us, and why caution is called for. A good article for a broad audience. (8 min)

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.aea3922

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content technology news

DeepL expands real-time voice translation capabilities

DeepL Voice updates include expanded language support and advanced meeting productivity features, with Zoom Meetings integration coming soon.

https://www.deepl.com/en/products/voice

Bloomreach and Snowflake partner

Connecting the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with Bloomreach’s Autonomous Marketing, businesses can centralize and activate data across marketing channels.

https://www.bloomreach.com/en/news/2025/bloomreach-and-snowflake-partner-to-unify-customer-data-and-ai-driven-activation-helping-marketers-personalize-the-entire-customer-journey/

TileDB announces partnership with Databricks to harness multimodal data

The partnership provides for the integration of complex scientific data from TileDB, with Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and analytics workflows.

https://www.tiledb.com

BrowserStack launches Accessibility Design Toolkit

Figma plugin powered by BrowserStack’s Spectra Rule Engine, prevents up to 40% of accessibility issues before development even begins.

https://www.browserstack.com/accessibility-design-toolkit

All content technology news

