DeepL expands real-time voice translation capabilities

DeepL, a global Language AI company, announced several updates to its live speech translation solution, DeepL Voice, including expanded language support and advanced meeting productivity features, with Zoom Meetings integration coming soon.

DeepL Voice provides multilingual speech translation in real time, both virtually and in person. DeepL Voice for Meetings provides translated captions during virtual meetings, while DeepL Voice for Conversations offers instant speech translation on mobile for dynamic face-to-face interactions. Updates include:

Expanded language coverage: DeepL Voice now supports spoken input in three additional languages – Mandarin Chinese, Ukrainian, and Romanian – adding to its existing lineup (English, German, Japanese, Korean, Swedish, Dutch, French, Turkish, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Italian). Translated captions are available in 35 languages supported by DeepL Translator, with new additions Vietnamese and Hebrew.

DeepL Voice now supports spoken input in three additional languages – Mandarin Chinese, Ukrainian, and Romanian – adding to its existing lineup (English, German, Japanese, Korean, Swedish, Dutch, French, Turkish, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Italian). Translated captions are available in 35 languages supported by DeepL Translator, with new additions Vietnamese and Hebrew. Enhanced meeting productivity features: Full transcripts and translations from meetings to streamline notes, minutes and follow-up tasks can be downloaded with dedicated admin controls to maintain enterprise-level security and compliance.

DeepL Voice for Meetings will soon be available for Zoom Meetings, expanding beyond its existing Microsoft Teams integration to make multilingual communication accessible on the virtual meeting platform. For in-person interactions, DeepL Voice for Conversations continues to be available on iOS and Android.

https://www.deepl.com/en/products/voice