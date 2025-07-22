Bloomreach and Snowflake partner

Bloomreach, a platform for personalization, today announced a new partnership with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, empowering businesses to activate enterprise-grade data infrastructures across marketing channels. With Bloomreach and Snowflake, businesses can combine customer engagement with maximum personalization, connecting customer data stored in Snowflake with Bloomreach’s AI-powered marketing solutions. This partnership ensures marketers can activate their Snowflake data instantly and intelligently through Bloomreach.

Bloomreach’s native Snowflake integration is already available to businesses. It securely syncs customer attributes, event data, and product catalogs from Snowflake into Bloomreach. Businesses unlock the full value of their customer data, breaking down silos between storage and activation, and enabling personalization powered by AI.

Additionally, this integration enables marketing teams to:

Power Loomi AI agents in Bloomreach with enriched customer and product intelligence

Automate campaign triggers based on Snowflake events

Deliver timely personalization with fresh data and hyper-relevant insights

Safeguard sensitive data through selective import capabilities, transferring only the specific data required for a given use case

