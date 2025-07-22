BrowserStack launches Accessibility Design Toolkit

BrowserStack, a software testing platform, announced the launch of its Accessibility Design Toolkit, a Figma plugin that helps design teams build accessible products right from the design stage.

BrowserStack’s collaboration with WebAIM on the 2025 WebAIM Million report reveals the scope of the problem: 94.8% of one million analyzed homepages had at least one WCAG failure, with color contrast and missing alt text issues ranking among the top two—both preventable during design.

With over 8,800 ADA lawsuits filed in 2024 and the European Accessibility Act, teams are under pressure to meet standards, yet most still address these issues after launch, when fixes become harder and more expensive.

With BrowserStack’s Spectra Rule Engine, the Accessibility Design Toolkit helps shift accessibility left and enables design teams to:

Scan Figma design files for color contrast, touch target size, spacing issues, and more

Auto-detect UI components, validate against WCAG standards, and auto-annotate with ARIA roles

Get AI-powered suggestions to add alt text, fix heading structure, and improve keyboard focus order

Generate developer-ready handoffs with built-in accessibility specs and clear annotations

The Accessibility Design Toolkit is a part of BrowserStack’s all-in-one accessibility suite and is available to all Figma users, integrating into existing workflows.

https://www.browserstack.com/accessibility-design-toolkit