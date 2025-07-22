TileDB announces partnership with Databricks to harness multimodal data

TileDB, a multimodal database company, and Databricks, a Data and AI company, announced a strategic partnership to eliminate data silos preventing healthcare and life sciences organizations from fully leveraging AI-driven drug discovery and clinical insights.

The partnership addresses the challenge of integrating complex scientific data that TileDB supports, including multiomics, medical imaging, and clinical records with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and Databricks’ analytics workflows — enabling the development of AI agents that can analyze all data types without requiring costly data migration or transformation.

TileDB addresses offers a sophisticated, omnimodal data management platform, which takes the notion of multimodality beyond text, video, audio, and images, and adds scientific modalities using multi-dimensional arrays. Scientific modalities are ever-evolving, and the omnimodal philosophy can support whatever is the most relevant and important data today. The TileDB – Databricks partnership establishes a bi-directional bridge between specialized data storage and powerful compute capabilities, underpinned by Databricks’ unified data governance model.

The integration is available now in private preview with select customers, and enables data stored in TileDB’s high-performance array database to run on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, and vice versa. Additional features will be rolled out in the second half of this year.

https://www.tiledb.com