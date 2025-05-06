Bloomreach adds marketing and e-commerce features

Bloomreach, an agentic platform for personalization, announced features to transform AI-driven personalization and customer engagement across marketing and product discovery. From workflows to conversational search, these features highlight agentic AI.

Marketing:

Autonomous Marketing Agents: AI-powered agents to help marketers automate and execute the entire campaign creation process.

Recommendations+ : Analyzes each customer’s journey and behavior in real-time to recommend products that align with a customer’s preferences.

Contextual Personalization: Automates personalization through the delivery of individualized emails, mobile messages and onsite experiences to each customer.

⠀Conversational Shopping:

Search Triggered Conversations: Launches a personalized conversation directly from the search bar and acts as an integrated shopping assistant.

Embedded Conversations: Brings Clarity’s conversational capabilities directly to Product Detail Pages (PDPs) and Product Listing Pages (PLPs).

⠀Search:

Personalization Studio: Learns from live customer signals and optimizes in real-time to reflect current shopper intent.

Ranking Studio: Gives practitioners control to integrate critical business signals like margins or offline sales into search algorithms.

Multi-language search: Expands global reach by extending autonomous search across 33 supported languages.

Conditional Slot Merchandising: Elevates product placement by allowing the merchandiser to define their own business-driven conditions so AI can autonomously populate product grids and placements.

https://www.bloomreach.com/en/news/2025/bloomreach-unveils-the-features-ushering-in-the-agentic-era-of-marketing-and-ecommerce/