OpenSearch releases OpenSearch 3.0

The OpenSearch Software Foundation, the vendor-neutral home for the OpenSearch Project, announced the general availability of OpenSearch 3.0. OpenSearch 3.0 enables users to increase efficiency, deliver superior performance, and accelerate AI application development via new data management, AI agent, and vector search capabilities.

Vector engine features:

GPU Acceleration for OpenSearch Vector Engine: Delivers superior performance for large-scale vector workloads while significantly lowering operational spend by reducing index building time.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) support.

Derived Source: Reduces storage consumption by removing redundant vector data sources and utilizing primary data to recreate source documents.

⠀Data management features:

Support for gRPC: Enables faster and more efficient data transport and data processing for OpenSearch deployments.

Pull-based Ingestion: Enhances ingestion efficiency and gives OpenSearch more control over the flow of data and when it’s retrieved by decoupling data sources and data consumers.

Reader and Writer Separation: Ensures consistent, high-quality performance for indexing and search workloads by configuring each in isolation.

Apache Calcite Integration.

Index Type Detection: automatically determining whether an OpenSearch index contains log-related data and speeding up log analysis feature selection.

Other updates include: Lucene 10, Java 21 minimum supported Runtime, and Java Platform Module System Support.

https://opensearch.org/blog/unveiling-opensearch-3-0