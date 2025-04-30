Gilbane Advisor 4-30-25 — Normal AI, vibe blogging, zero-copy

This week we feature articles from Sayash Kapoor & Arvind Narayanan, and Philip Guo.

Additional reading comes from Steve Jones, Alberto Romero, Shawn Wang & Alessio Fanelli, and Anthony Chavez.

News comes from Adobe, Access Innovations, Syncro Soft, and Elastic.

AI as normal technology

“We articulate a vision of artificial intelligence (AI) as normal technology. To view AI as normal is not to understate its impact—even transformative, general-purpose technologies such as electricity and the internet are “normal” in our conception. But it is in contrast to both utopian and dystopian visions of the future of AI which have a common tendency to treat it akin to a separate species, a highly autonomous, potentially superintelligent entity.”

This paper by Sayash Kapoor & Arvind Narayanan has been getting a lot of attention, not because it is radical, but because it is a grounded, reasoned, centered, and promising worldview of AI. An important read. (73 min)

https://www.aisnakeoil.com/p/ai-as-normal-technology

Vibe coding, vibe checking, and vibe blogging

Using generative AI for personal-scale projects

I’ve experimented with a few GenAI writing tools but haven’t found a productive use for them — too much untrusting micromanagement by me — so haven’t even considered code generation or vibe coding. That is until I read this piece by Philip Guo describing his experiment with vibe coding, and tips for building trust with vibe checking. (10 min)

https://www.oreilly.com/radar/vibe-coding-vibe-checking-and-vibe-blogging

Firefly combines new Firefly image and video models and the choice of models from partners including Google Cloud and OpenAI. Firefly Boards are in beta.

https://news.adobe.com/news//2025/04/adobe-delivers-creative-pros-unparalleled-speed-precision-flexibility

Access Innovations releases catalogue of 53 Knowledge Domains

The Knowledge Domain products can enhance content prior to ingestion into large language models (LLMs) and will provide improved GPT outputs.

https://www.accessinn.com/2025/04/24/releasing-catalog-of-53-knowledge-domains/

Syncro Soft releases Oxygen Content Fusion 8.1

Version 8.1 streamlines DITA content management and collaboration, with flexible project creation, enhanced file comparison and merging, and new AI-enabled features.

https://www.oxygenxml.com/content_fusion/whats_new.html

Elastic’s Cloud Serverless now on Google Cloud Marketplace

Elastic Cloud Serverless provides a fast way to start and scale security, observability, and search solutions without managing infrastructure.

https://www.elastic.co/blog/elastic-cloud-serverless-google-cloud-general-availability

