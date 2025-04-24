Syncro Soft releases Oxygen Content Fusion 8.1

Syncro Soft, developer of the Oxygen XML suite of products, released Oxygen Content Fusion 8.1, a web-based collaboration platform for content creation and review. Version 8.1 is focused on streamlining DITA content management and collaboration by introducing more flexible project creation, enhanced file comparison and merging capabilities, and new AI-enabled features through integration with the Oxygen AI Positron Assistant 5.0.

Users can start projects immediately even before linking to a Git repository and create them from predefined templates. Publications from existing DITA-OT project files can be imported and used for editing and validation context.

The file comparison and merging tool includes a Differences View to track replies and review comments. Ignoring white-spaces enables focusing on meaningful content differences, rather than cosmetic formatting changes.

With AI Positron Assistant 5.0 integration users can attach Word, PowerPoint, and PDF files for context in AI interactions. The DITA document conversion and topic analysis enables restructuring and updating content.

Custom AI actions can be developed or existing ones filtered to suit specialized use cases. An external text or Markdown file may be leveraged for prompts.

Updated components include the latest Oxygen XML Web Author 27.1.0 for visual XML editing and Oxygen Publishing Engine 27.1.

https://www.oxygenxml.com/content_fusion/whats_new.html