Access Innovations releases catalogue of 53 Knowledge Domains

Access Innovations, Inc, provider of Data Harmony software solutions, has announced its catalogue of more than 50 Knowledge Domains are now available as stand-alone products for use in thesauri or taxonomies.

A Knowledge Domain is an outline of expertise for a specific topical or content area formatted as a taxonomy (hierarchy) or thesaurus (with full records for every term). Knowledge Domains enhance knowledge management systems by enabling tagging, improving search accuracy, supporting web navigation, facilitating and semantic fingerprinting.

Knowledge Domains are designed to immediately improve the workflow efficiency of existing knowledge management systems by reducing search times and yielding more relevant search results. For new systems, Knowledge Domains can provide a fast plug-and-play solution or be an ideal starting point from which to create a narrower, custom taxonomy.

Domains include a Medicinal Plant Names Service (MPNS) domain developed in partnership with the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew that has an average of 16.6 synonyms per plant name and a NASA database that contains the authorized subject terms by which the documents in the NASA Aeronautics and Space Database are indexed and retrieved.

Medical domains include current diagnostic codes from the American Medical Association for medical coding and payment, the International Classification of Diseases maintained by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, and others.

https://www.accessinn.com/knowledge-domains/