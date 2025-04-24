Adobe announces updated Firefly

Adobe updated Firefly, their all-in-one app for AI-assisted content ideation, creation and production. Firefly empowers creators to generate images, video, audio and vectors from a single place with creative control, iterate on their creations across Adobe’s creative apps and seamlessly deliver them into production. The choice of partner models includes Google Cloud and OpenAI and AI-powered tools deeply integrated into Creative Cloud apps.

Firefly includes all of Adobe’s commercially safe creative AI models, including the new Firefly Image Model 4 for lifelike images, the new Firefly Image Model 4 Ultra for detail and complexity and the Firefly Video Model which generates footage from text prompts and images with creative control.

Firefly also provides creative professionals with the choice to explore in different aesthetic styles using models from partners, with Google Cloud and OpenAI models available today and models from partners including fal .ai, Ideogram, Luma, Pika and Runway available in the coming months. The all-new Firefly Boards, now in public beta in Firefly, gives creators an AI-first surface for moodboarding, exploring creative concepts, iterating on hundreds of variations at once and collaborating on ideation.

Creators can use Firefly on the web today, with the mobile app coming soon.

https://www.adobe.com/ai/overview/firefly/gen-ai-approach.html