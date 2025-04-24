Elastic’s Cloud Serverless now on Google Cloud Marketplace

From the Elastic blog…

Today, we are excited to announce the general availability of Elastic Cloud Serverless on Google Cloud — now available in the Iowa (us-central1) region. Elastic Cloud Serverless provides the fast way to start and scale observability, security, and search solutions without managing infrastructure. Built on the Search AI Lake architecture, which leverages Google Cloud Storage, it combines storage, separate storage and compute, low-latency querying, and advanced AI capabilities.

No compromise on speed or scale: Elasticsearch Serverless dynamically scales to accommodate your workload, handling unpredictable traffic spikes automatically — all while delivering low-latency search on boundless object storage.

Elasticsearch Serverless dynamically scales to accommodate your workload, handling unpredictable traffic spikes automatically — all while delivering low-latency search on boundless object storage. Hassle-free operations: Say goodbye to managing clusters, provisioning nodes, or fine-tuning performance. Free your team from operational tasks — no need to manage infrastructure, do capacity planning, upgrade, or scale data.

Say goodbye to managing clusters, provisioning nodes, or fine-tuning performance. Free your team from operational tasks — no need to manage infrastructure, do capacity planning, upgrade, or scale data. Purpose-built product experience: Elastic Cloud Serverless offers a streamlined workflow to help you create projects tailored to your unique use cases in observability, security, and search. With guided onboarding, you can use in-product resources and tools that guide you every step of the way, accelerating time to value.

Elastic Cloud Serverless offers a streamlined workflow to help you create projects tailored to your unique use cases in observability, security, and search. With guided onboarding, you can use in-product resources and tools that guide you every step of the way, accelerating time to value. Flexible usage-based pricing model: Elastic Cloud Serverless offers a usage-based pricing model that scales with your needs.

https://www.elastic.co/blog/elastic-cloud-serverless-google-cloud-general-availability