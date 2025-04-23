Gilbane Advisor 4-23-25 — Enterprise software & IA, GenAI therapy

Information architecture for software platforms

Michael Andrews reviews the complexities of enterprise software and the critical role of information architecture (IA). His non-technical article is valuable for anyone not experienced in enterprise applications, whether software engineer, product manager, business analyst, or senior manager, and a must-read for anyone considering a major role for AI agents in mission-critical industry applications. (14 min)

https://storyneedle.com/information-architecture-for-software-platforms/

How people are really using Gen AI in 2025

Marc Zao-Sanders follows-up on his year-old article on how people are using Gen AI. Note that he isn’t talking about Gen AI business use cases, which makes his findings a bit less surprising. (10 min)

https://hbr.org/2025/04/how-people-are-really-using-gen-ai-in-2025

Sitecore launches AI Innovation Lab

Created in collaboration with Microsoft to provide a guided environment for marketing professionals to explore AI-driven solutions for optimizing content operations.

https://www.sitecore.com/products/ai-innovation-lab

Altair partners with Databricks

Providing seamless connection between Altair RapidMiner and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, amplifying data science & machine learning capabilities.

https://altair.com/altair-rapidminer ■ https://www.databricks.com

InfluxData releases InfluxDB 3 Core and InfluxDB 3 Enterprise

InfluxDB 3 Core is an open source, high-speed, recent-data engine for real-time applications. InfluxDB 3 Enterprise adds high availability and enhanced security.

https://www.influxdata.com/blog/influxdata-announces-influxdb-3-OSS-GA

Introducing Aura-2: Enterprise-grade text-to-speech

Aura-2 reflects the priorities of enterprise voice AI, delivering high-quality, context-aware speech designed for the scale, precision, and resilience for business-critical environments.

https://deepgram.com/learn/introducing-aura-2-enterprise-text-to-speech

