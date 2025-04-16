Sitecore launches AI Innovation Lab

Sitecore, a provider of digital experience and content management software, launched Sitecore AI Innovation Lab, a program created in collaboration with Microsoft that provides a guided environment for marketing professionals to rapidly explore AI-driven solutions for optimizing content operations. It helps marketers define their AI journey and fast track the development of solutions best suited for their specific use cases.

A Sitecore AI Innovation Lab guided environment explores AI-driven solutions with Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI Services. Participants work alongside Sitecore and Microsoft experts to prototype solutions for their unique challenges using an agile, low risk approach. The result is either a validated AI solution or learnings to help marketers achieve their business objectives. AI innovations developed with customers will be integrated into Sitecore’s DXP to further enhance, improve and future-proof the platform.

Sitecore recently released more than 250 enhancements for its composable DXP to help marketers create, build, and optimize digital experiences and content that align with their brand identity and drive engagement and conversions. Sitecore Stream helps marketers meet evolving customer expectations by speeding the creation and delivery of personalized digital experiences across all touchpoints.

The Sitecore AI Innovation Lab is available to current Sitecore customers.

https://www.sitecore.com/products/ai-innovation-lab