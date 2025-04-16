Altair partners with Databricks

Altair, a global provider in computational intelligence, has partnered with Databricks, a data and AI company, to provide joint customers with capabilities for data unification, graph-powered intelligence, and enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI).

Customers can use Altair RapidMiner to access, prepare, and analyze data in Databricks without data duplication. The platform’s full-stack AI capabilities—from low-code AutoML to MLOps, agent frameworks, and high-speed visualization, allow organizations to prototype, deploy, and scale AI applications using data stored in Databricks.

A key differentiator is Altair RapidMiner’s massively parallel processing (MPP) knowledge graph technology, purpose-built to support knowledge graph creation, data fabrics, and ontology modeling at enterprise scale. By integrating with Databricks, customers can use the Altair RapidMiner knowledge graph engine to connect, contextualize, and activate all types of data—structured, unstructured, and streaming. These graph-powered fabrics form the foundation for a new generation of intelligent systems, enabling generative AI models and autonomous agents to navigate the full complexity of an organization’s digital operations.

Altair RapidMiner also offers native support for SAS language execution, allowing customers to preserve and extend the value of their existing analytics investments while modernizing their workflows.

https://altair.com/altair-rapidminer ■ https://www.databricks.com