Introducing Aura-2: Enterprise-grade text-to-speech

Deepgram, a voice AI platform for enterprise use cases, announced Aura‑2, its next-generation text-to-speech (TTS) model purpose-built for real-time voice applications in mission-critical business environments. Engineered for clarity, consistency, low-latency performance, and deployable via cloud or on-premises APIs, Aura‑2 enables developers to build scalable, human-like voice experiences for automated interactions across the enterprise, including customer support, virtual agents, and AI-powered assistants. Aura-2 is built on Deepgram Enterprise Runtime—the infrastructure that powers the company’s speech-to-text (STT) and speech-to-speech (STS) capabilities, providing enterprises with the control, adaptability, and performance required to deploy and scale production-grade voice AI.

A significant gap exists between entertainment-focused models and the operational demands of enterprise-grade voice systems. Entertainment-focused TTS platforms are trained on and optimized for storytelling, character voices, and emotionally expressive delivery. Enterprise applications require more than natural-sounding voices, they demand domain-specific pronunciation, a professional tone, consistent contextual handling, and the ability to perform reliably, cost-effectively, and securely, often in environments that require full deployment control.

Aura-2 is powered by Deepgram Enterprise Runtime (DER)—a custom-built infrastructure layer that runs all of Deepgram’s speech models. Designed specifically for enterprise-grade performance, DER orchestrates voice AI in real time with the speed, reliability, and adaptability required for production-scale deployments.

