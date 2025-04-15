InfluxData releases InfluxDB 3 Core and InfluxDB 3 Enterprise

InfluxData, a time series database, announced the general availability of InfluxDB 3 Core and InfluxDB 3 Enterprise. Built for rapid development and large-scale production, Core and Enterprise provide a high-performance, easily scalable database for managing time series data. InfluxDB 3 Core is an open source, high-speed, recent-data engine for real-time applications. InfluxDB 3 Enterprise adds high availability, enhanced security, and scalability for production environments. Both bring data transformation, enrichment, and alerting directly into the database with a built-in Python Processing Engine, elevating InfluxDB to an active intelligence engine for real-time data.

InfluxDB 3 Core is open source under the permissive MIT/Apache 2 license. InfluxDB 3 Enterprise extends Core’s capabilities with enterprise-grade features for production workloads, including multi-region durability, read replicas, automatic failover, and enhanced security. Both products run in a lightweight, single-node setup for fast, easy deployment.

Powered by the new InfluxDB 3 engine written in Rust and built with Apache Arrow, DataFusion, Parquet, and Flight, Core and Enterprise deliver performance gains and architectural flexibility compared to previous open source versions of InfluxDB.

InfluxDB 3 Core is now available as a free and open source download. InfluxDB 3 Enterprise is available for production deployments with flexible licensing options.

https://www.influxdata.com/blog/influxdata-announces-influxdb-3-OSS-GA