Optimizely updates OpaI

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, introduced the next evolution of Optimizely Opal. With an all-new user interface and a direct embed across the Optimizely One product suite, Opal unlocks use cases for marketing and digital teams—from task automation, to brand content creation, and experimentation analysis.

Opal builds context windows by combining diverse data sources from an organization’s corporate knowledge, including existing assets, campaign performance, and experimentation results. Opal is enhanced by Optimizely’s domain expertise incorporating content and experimentation practices. Opal agents leverage dozens of tools built for marketing that integrate with external systems. Users can fine-tune with custom instructions and orchestrate these agents within workflows. Enhancements include:

A redesigned platform experience puts marketers in control with features like Instructions, a dedicated user interface to manage new and pre-built agents, and Chat which is persistent across all Optimizely products.

puts marketers in control with features like Instructions, a dedicated user interface to manage new and pre-built agents, and Chat which is persistent across all Optimizely products. A pre-built tool library helps marketers with analyzing webpages, creating presentation decks, and conducting keyword research.

helps marketers with analyzing webpages, creating presentation decks, and conducting keyword research. Specialized agents for marketing tasks, each equipped with instructions and tools to deliver results or complete actions on marketers’ behalf.

for marketing tasks, each equipped with instructions and tools to deliver results or complete actions on marketers’ behalf. Agent workflows allow admins to combine multiple Specialized Agents to work together—either step-by-step or at the same time.

