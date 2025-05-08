Algolia unveils AI Agents for Salesforce and Adobe

Algolia, a AI-native search and discovery platform, announced a new AI agent experience that illustrates how autonomous systems can act on real-time data across enterprise platforms. Demonstrated using Salesforce’s Agentforce and integrated with Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), and Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC), Algolia shows what’s possible when agents are equipped with live, structured context, without latency or hallucination.

Algolia semantically interprets user intent, retrieves structured content from its index containing data from multiple customer datastores, and assembles context-aware responses in real time—bridging the gap between front-end agent platforms like Agentforce and the backend systems that hold critical content and customer signals.

Algolia handles this orchestration through its AI-native search engine, which retrieves the most relevant information from its index, content that has been ingested and structured from platforms like Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC), and Adobe Experience Platform (AEP). Whether surfacing personalized media, live product availability, or behavioral attributes, Algolia assembles responses that reflect the full customer context and returns them in milliseconds. The result is an agent experience that feels intuitive, precise, and deeply responsive to user needs.

