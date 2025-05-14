Foxit launches enterprise Smart Redact Server

Foxit, a provider of PDF and eSignature products and services, announced Smart Redact Server, a new AI-driven platform built to automate the redaction of sensitive data at scale across enterprise environments. Designed for organizations that manage large volumes of regulated content, the solution enables legal, financial, healthcare, and compliance teams to detect and redact classified, personally identifiable (PII), and other sensitive information.

Smart Redact Server equips teams tasked with data privacy and regulatory compliance, including enterprise administrators, legal and compliance departments, financial institutions, and healthcare organizations with a scalable way to identify and redact sensitive content, whether it’s personally identifiable information (PII), financial records, or protected health data. Features:

AI-powered detection and redaction of PII, financial, legal, and medical data

Batch processing and scheduled scans automate compliance workflows, reduce manual effort

Support for 47 file types, including PDF, DOCX, scanned images, HTML, JSON, XML

Cloud-native SaaS platform with integration across OneDrive, SharePoint, AWS S3, and Box

Zero data retention policy with AES-256 and SSL 2048-bit encryption for in-place, secure document processing

Regulatory compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, SOX, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type II

Role-based team management, audit trails, and reusable redaction templates tailored by industry and region.

https://redact.foxit.com/