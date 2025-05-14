Gilbane Advisor 5-14-25 — LLMs prefer analogies, MCP vs CodeAct

This week we feature articles from Valentin Hofmann, Leonie Weissweiler, David R. Mortensen, & Janet B. Pierrehumbert, and Kelvin Lu.

Additional reading comes from Erica Vendetti, Rachel Dixon, David Leininger & Matt Argomaniz, Gretel Kahn, Scott Brinker, and Thomas Claburn.

News comes from Algolia, OpenSearch, Optimizely, and Bloomreach.

Opinion / Analysis

Like humans, ChatGPT favors examples and ‘memories,’ not rules, to generate language

Really interesting new study…

“by researchers at the University of Oxford, the Allen Institute for AI (Ai2), and others found that large language models (LLMs) generalize language patterns in a surprisingly human-like way: through analogy, rather than strict grammatical rules.”

Summary (3 min): https://techxplore.com/news/2025-05-humans-chatgpt-favors-examples-memories.html

Full paper (37 min): https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2423232122

MCP or not, Manus made a choice

Kelvin Lu discovered that Manus provides more detail on how it works than other AI vendors, and was not using MCP (Model Context Protocol). Instead, Manus is focused on CodeAct. Lu’s comparison of MCP and CodeAct is enlightening. The article is written for developers. (7 min)

https://pub.towardsai.net/mcp-or-not-manus-made-a-choice-40b0a66d2d7c

More Reading

Algolia unveils AI agents for Salesforce and Adobe

The real-time, context-aware AI agents illustrate how autonomous systems can act on real-time data across enterprise platforms.

https://www.algolia.com/about/news/algolia-unveils-new-real-time-context-aware-ai-agents-across-salesforce-and-adobe

Opal unlocks use cases for marketing and digital teams, from task automation, to brand content creation, and experimentation analysis.

https://www.optimizely.com/ai

OpenSearch releases OpenSearch 3.0

To improve efficiency, performance, and accelerate AI application development via data management, AI agent, vector search capabilities.

https://opensearch.org/blog/unveiling-opensearch-3-0

Bloomreach adds marketing and ecommerce features

New features highlight agentic AI personalization and customer engagement across marketing and product discovery.

https://www.bloomreach.com/en/news/2025/bloomreach-unveils-the-features-ushering-in-the-agentic-era-of-marketing-and-ecommerce/

