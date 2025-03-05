Coveo augments AI support

Coveo announced three advancements to augment AI, GenAI, and Agentic AI projects: Coveo for Agentforce, and expanded suite of Coveo APIs and the Coveo Agentic AI Design Partner Program.

Coveo for Agentforce natively integrates into Salesforce, grounding AI agents in contextually relevant, enterprise-wide knowledge—wherever it resides. Coveo for Agentforce is focused on enhancing deployments for large, complex enterprises, to help ensure it delivers the most relevant, up-to-date knowledge instantly. Beyond the first agentic packaged application, Coveo for Agentforce, Coveo’s portfolio continues to grow with both managed and custom AI solutions powered by the Coveo AI-Relevance Platform.

The Coveo suite of APIs has been enhanced to include the Search API, Passage Retrieval API, the Case Classification API and the new Answer API, providing developers with more flexibility to build AI-powered experiences that are precise, secure, and business-aware.

Coveo is also launching an Agentic AI Design Partner Program to collaborate with enterprises. This program allows participants to share their technology needs and challenges while working directly with Coveo’s Product team to tackle the fundamental problems AI applications continue to face.

Coveo for Agentforce is available today in the AgentExchange.

https://www.coveo.com/en/company/news-releases/2025/agenticai