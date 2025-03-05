Gilbane Advisor 3-5-25 — Web Stockholm syndrome, reducing hallucinations

The web can thrive without Google’s search monopoly

The Google online search monopoly case is now in the remedies phase, and the DOJ’s proposal includes a divestiture of Google Chrome. Last week Alissa Cooper published two posts addressing what this might mean for the web.

This post summarizes her analysis, and links to her more detailed post (The true cost of browser innovation: Why Chrome’s divestiture wouldn’t end the open web), supporting her conclusion. If you’re already interested in the topic you could just skip to the more comprehensive post. (6 min)

https://www.techpolicy.press/the-web-can-thrive-without-googles-search-monopoly

Hallucinations in code are the least dangerous form of LLM mistakes

Simon Willison… “The real risk from using LLMs for code is that they’ll make mistakes that aren’t instantly caught by the language compiler or interpreter. And these happen all the time!”

Testing AI-generated code yourself is, if anything, even more critical than hand-written code. Willison explains, and also provides some tips on how to reduce hallucinations. His audience is mostly developers but this is an important and easy read for tech and non-tech executives. (4 min).

Also see the link below to AI essentials for tech executives.

https://simonwillison.net/2025/Mar/2/hallucinations-in-code

Introducing Contentstack EDGE

The new DXP unifies the company’s headless CMS, Lytics customer data platform, personalization, automation, AI, and front-end hosting capabilities.

https://www.contentstack.com/company/press/introducing-contentstack-edge-the-worlds-first-adaptive-digital-experience-platform

IBM to acquire DataStax

Acquisition furthers IBM’s commitment to open-source; helps clients access untapped, unstructured enterprise data to maximize impact of generative AI.

https://newsroom.ibm.com/2025-02-25-ibm-to-acquire-datastax,-deepening-watsonx-capabilities-and-addressing-generative-ai-data-needs-for-the-enterprise

Foxit adds multi-document analysis to mobile AI Assistant

Enables users to boost productivity with AI-powered summaries, cross-document Insights, and instant data extraction with iOS & Android phones.

https://foxit.com

MongoDB acquires Voyage AI

MongoDB to integrate Voyage AI’s embedding and reranking models, delivering accurate and relevant information retrieval for sophisticated AI use cases.

https://www.mongodb.com/blog/post/redefining-database-ai-why-mongodb-acquired-voyage-ai

Adobe brings Photoshop to iPhone, expands web version

New Photoshop iPhone app delivers Photoshop’s core imaging and design tools like layering and masking, tailored for mobile devices.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2025/02/photoshop-mobile-web

