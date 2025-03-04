Couchbase unveils Edge Server

Couchbase, Inc., a developer data platform for critical applications in our AI world, launched Couchbase Edge Server, an offline-first, lightweight database server and sync solution designed to provide low latency data access, consolidation, storage and processing for applications in resource-constrained edge environments.

Edge applications that rely solely on cloud databases can be slowed down due to connectivity challenges, but local databases don’t always offer a solution as they can be difficult to deploy within limited computing environments.

Couchbase Edge Server is built on the Couchbase Lite core engine, an AI-ready embedded database for running critical applications on hundreds of thousands of client devices. The Edge Server is deployed as a standalone server and provides support for a simple access interface for local client access. It delivers offline-first benefits through seamless synchronization – downstream with Couchbase Lite-based edge clients and upstream to Couchbase Capella and self-managed Couchbase instances.

Couchbase Edge Server enables organizations to run edge applications efficiently on as little as one gigabyte of RAM on a single board computer. This can dramatically reduce the cost of edge deployments across many locations, by serving communities of web and mobile clients at each location through a local database backend.

https://www.couchbase.com/blog/couchbase-edge-server-lightweight-sync/