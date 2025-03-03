data.world announces Archie Chat for enterprise data catalogs

data.world, an enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack, announced the public beta launch of Archie Chat, an AI-powered catalog assistant that improves how users interact with their enterprise data catalog. Archie Chat helps users find answers to their questions quickly through natural language conversation, driving catalog adoption and enhancing data discovery across organizations.

Archie Chat, the evolution of data.world’s AI capabilities, combines knowledge graph technology with modern language model architecture to create a more intuitive data discovery experience. The assistant enables users to interact conversationally with their data catalog, receive guided support with catalog management tasks, and quickly find precise information without specialized query knowledge.

Archie Chat is built specifically for enterprise data environments, ensuring security, accuracy, and contextual relevance. Features include:

Self-hosted language model technology that ensures sensitive data remains under customer control

that ensures sensitive data remains under customer control Transparent “thought process” documentation that shows users exactly where information is sourced

documentation that shows users exactly where information is sourced Multi-turn conversations allowing users to refine and follow up on queries naturally

allowing users to refine and follow up on queries naturally Cross-platform integration with Slack, browser interfaces, and a public API, meeting users where they work

with Slack, browser interfaces, and a public API, meeting users where they work Enterprise-grade security with no data sharing to third parties for model training

with no data sharing to third parties for model training Built on data.world’s proprietary AI Context Engine (AICE) for agent orchestration.

