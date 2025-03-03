TransPerfect introduces Zendesk Support App

TransPerfect, a provider of language and AI solutions for global business, announced its new TransPerfect for Zendesk Support App for translation within Zendesk’s Agent Workspace. The app enables users to easily and instantly translate messages and ticket conversations while integrating seamlessly with the GlobalLink Now API, providing businesses with a solution for cost-effective multilingual content management within Zendesk.

GlobalLink Now is TransPerfect’s suite of AI-powered products, services, and solutions. It provides secure, real-time translations via self-service tools, browser extensions, APIs, and workflow integrations to optimize multilingual content management. It includes a hub and plugin for instant machine translation, alongside AI consulting and generative AI offerings.

Agents using the TransPerfect for Zendesk Support App will be able to:

Leverage neural machine translation, large language models, and human linguists

Provide translations that meet GDPR, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and global data standards

Employ instant language detection that eliminates the need for manual language selection, enabling quick agent response times and increasing CSAT and NPS scores

Access on-demand text translation for personalized responses

Support customers in multiple languages with a single support team

Engage customers across different regions without the need for multilingual agents

Automatically submit and close tickets for improved CSAGT scores

