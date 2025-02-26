Introducing Contentstack EDGE, an adaptive digital experience platform

Contentstack, a digital experience platform, announced the launch of Contentstack EDGE, an adaptive digital experience platform built for the AI era. Their next-generation digital experience platform (DXP) unifies the company’s headless CMS, recently acquired real-time customer data platform Lytics, personalization, automation, AI, and front-end hosting capabilities. Together, Contentstack EDGE is capable of delivering adaptive experiences, reacting in real-time to every customer interaction while staying on-brand through AI and data-driven decision-making.

Contentstack EDGE is built on a composable architecture combining its headless CMS and real-time CDP into an easy-to-use solution backed by the company’s Care Without Compromise support program and no-fail AI guarantee.

Contentstack EDGE embraces the company’s vision for digital experiences that are:

AI-Powered: Brand-aware generative AI and automated workflows to create, manage, and distribute intelligent content at scale with precision.

Data-Driven: Real-time, first-party customer data unified across sources to deliver the right message, to the right person, in the right channel, at the right time, every time.

Personalized: Content and journey analytics, and predictive modeling so brands can deliver highly dynamic and responsive experiences in real time.

