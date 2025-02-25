IBM to acquire DataStax

IBM announced its intent to acquire DataStax, an AI and data solution provider. DataStax’s technology will enhance IBM’s watsonx portfolio of products accelerating the use of generative AI, helping companies unlock value from vast amounts of unstructured data.

The acquisition also builds on IBM’s commitment to open-source AI. DataStax is the creator of AstraDB and DataStax Enterprise, NoSQL and vector database capabilities powered by Apache Cassandra; and Langflow, the open-source tool and community for low-code AI application development.

IBM will continue to support, engage, and innovate with the open-source Apache Cassandra, Langflow, Apache Pulsar, and OpenSearch communities in which DataStax participates. IBM’s long-standing commitment to open-source AI includes the open-source IBM Granite foundation models and Instruct Lab, an approach to advancing true open-source innovation around LLMs.

IBM helps clients scale generative AI and transform their business using enterprise data. The acquisition of DataStax enhances these efforts. Their vector database excels at harnessing unstructured enterprise data and accelerating its time to value, and Langflow provides a graphical, low-code design environment and component orchestration for generative AI apps that facilitates collaboration across diverse skillsets.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

https://newsroom.ibm.com/2025-02-25-ibm-to-acquire-datastax,-deepening-watsonx-capabilities-and-addressing-generative-ai-data-needs-for-the-enterprise