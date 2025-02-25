Foxit adds multi-document analysis to mobile AI Assistant

Foxit, a provider of PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase productivity and do more with documents, today announced the addition of multi-document analysis to its AI Assistant feature within its mobile apps for iOS and Android. This new and unique capability enhances the AI Assistant’s functionality, enabling users to analyze multiple documents simultaneously directly from their mobile devices.

The introduction of multi-document analysis caters to the evolving needs of professionals who require efficient tools to manage and process large volumes of information. The new feature is designed to simplify workflows by allowing users to:

Summarize Multiple Documents at Once: Create concise summaries for all uploaded documents, saving time by avoiding the need to review each individually.

Ask Questions Across Files: Get answers that draw insights from multiple documents simultaneously, ideal for comparing contracts, reports, or research materials.

Extract Key Information: Pinpoint critical data, such as deadlines or figures, or find patterns and trends from across multiple files in seconds.

The multi-document analysis feature is now available in the latest update to Foxit’s PDF Reader and PDF Editor mobile apps for iOS and Android.

https://foxit.com