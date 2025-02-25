Adobe brings Photoshop to iPhone & expands web version

Adobe announced it is bringing Photoshop to mobile and expanding the web experience, with Photoshop on iPhone available today and Android coming later this year. The new mobile app is designed for a new generation of image and design enthusiasts to the potential of Photoshop in an easy-to-use mobile interface. Photoshop’s new app brings existing customers the ability to make edits anywhere.

Adobe’s new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan delivers more advanced image editing and design capabilities to mobile and web creators, including tools for precise selections, targeted adjustments, advanced color corrections, expanded access to commercially safe AI with Firefly-powered generative AI tools, full format support for opening and editing any Photoshop document and more. The new offering allows creators to work on the same project across devices.

Photoshop is also introducing a new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan which enables more creative power and precision with expanded access to Photoshop on the web and advanced editing features on mobile.

The free Photoshop mobile app offers premium upgrades through a new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan at $7.99/month or $69.99/annually, which includes additional features on mobile and iPad, along with access to Photoshop on the web.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2025/02/photoshop-mobile-web