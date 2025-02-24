MongoDB acquires Voyage AI

MongoDB, Inc., a database for modern applications, announced it has acquired Voyage AI, a provider of embedding and reranking models for AI applications. Integrating Voyage AI’s technology with MongoDB will enable organizations to easily build trustworthy, AI-powered applications by offering accurate and relevant information retrieval deeply integrated with operational data.

The risk of hallucinations has limited the use of AI applications for mission-critical use cases. These hallucinations typically occur when the AI model lacks sufficient understanding or context of data within an enterprise.

Companies need high-quality retrieval that ensures the most relevant information is extracted from their data with precision. Voyage AI’s advanced embedding and reranking models enable applications to extract meaning from specialized and domain-specific text and unstructured data—ranging from legal and financial documents to images, code, and enterprise knowledge bases. Their models are trusted by Anthropic, LangChain, Harvey, and Replit. Currently, Voyage AI’s embedding models are the highest-rated zero-shot models in the Hugging Face community. Voyage AI’s expertise in embedding models and retrieval architectures will enhance MongoDB’s AI capabilities to solve challenging problems with building and scaling AI applications.

Voyage AI’s embedding and reranking models will remain available through Voyage AI, AWS Marketplace, and Azure Marketplace.

