Implicit launches AI platform to transform product expertise

Implicit, a AI technology company, announced the launch of its AI platform designed to transform customer experience with AI-driven agent support and knowledge management. With a blend of agent-assist and self-service experiences, Implicit enables organizations to deploy support solutions tailored to their specific needs, improving efficiency and accuracy. The solution includes:

Implicit Knowledge: A self-service customer support chatbot that mirrors the expertise and empathy of top-tier technicians, allowing users to resolve issues without human intervention.

A self-service customer support chatbot that mirrors the expertise and empathy of top-tier technicians, allowing users to resolve issues without human intervention. Implicit Support: An AI-powered product expert copilot that understands every documented product, issue, and resolution.

Addresses challenges faced by customer success and knowledge management teams:

Ambiguous customer queries. Constantly evolving product lines and associated issues. The complexity of interconnected product ecosystems. The difficulty of managing distributed and private knowledge assets. Inconsistent, incomplete, or outdated knowledge bases. Multiple and often inconsistent authors contributing to knowledge repositories, including legacy documentation.

Implicit’s technology is built on knowledge graphs, GraphRAG, and chain-of-thought reasoning. By ingesting private product data – including product catalogs and taxonomies, problem and resolution situations, and error codes – the system intelligently maps relationships between products, their potential issues, and optimal solutions. The platform incorporates a human feedback loop for continuous improvement and provides citations for verification.

https://www.implicit.cloud/article/introducing-implicit-the-future-of-product-expertise