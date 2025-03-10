Implicit, a AI technology company, announced the launch of its AI platform designed to transform customer experience with AI-driven agent support and knowledge management. With a blend of agent-assist and self-service experiences, Implicit enables organizations to deploy support solutions tailored to their specific needs, improving efficiency and accuracy. The solution includes:
- Implicit Knowledge: A self-service customer support chatbot that mirrors the expertise and empathy of top-tier technicians, allowing users to resolve issues without human intervention.
- Implicit Support: An AI-powered product expert copilot that understands every documented product, issue, and resolution.
Addresses challenges faced by customer success and knowledge management teams:
- Ambiguous customer queries.
- Constantly evolving product lines and associated issues.
- The complexity of interconnected product ecosystems.
- The difficulty of managing distributed and private knowledge assets.
- Inconsistent, incomplete, or outdated knowledge bases.
- Multiple and often inconsistent authors contributing to knowledge repositories, including legacy documentation.
Implicit’s technology is built on knowledge graphs, GraphRAG, and chain-of-thought reasoning. By ingesting private product data – including product catalogs and taxonomies, problem and resolution situations, and error codes – the system intelligently maps relationships between products, their potential issues, and optimal solutions. The platform incorporates a human feedback loop for continuous improvement and provides citations for verification.
https://www.implicit.cloud/article/introducing-implicit-the-future-of-product-expertise