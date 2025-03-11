Syncro Soft releases Oxygen Content Fusion 8.0

Syncro Soft, developer of the Oxygen XML suite of products, released Oxygen Content Fusion 8.0, the web-based collaboration platform for content creation.

Version 8.0 turns Oxygen Content Fusion into an AI-driven tool designed to boost writer productivity by integrating with the Oxygen AI Positron Assistant. This version also consolidates the Oxygen Content Fusion position as a Content Management System for DITA content stored in a Git repository.

Oxygen AI Positron Assistant offers a suite of AI features to enhance content creation and editing. Once installed, the AI Positron Assistant side-pane becomes accessible in the Personal Workspace, providing a range of AI-driven actions and features:

Content generation actions can be used to expand a DITA topic by refining its content, adding markup, and generating documentation based on referenced images using Vision support, to generate content based on uploaded images, produce alternate text for images in DITA, or generate MathML formulas.

Content improvement actions are available to proofread documents, validate documents and suggest fixes for identified issues, add semantic inline DITA markup to plain text content, modify content based on suggestions found in the comments.

Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) support allows the AI Positron to find similar content from the personal workspace.

https://www.oxygenxml.com/content_fusion/whats_new.html